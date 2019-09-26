Lauren Winfield and Stafanie Taylor
Adelaide Strikers signs Lauren Winfield, Stafanie Taylor for WBBL

ANI | Updated: Sep 26, 2019 16:58 IST

Adelaide [Australia], Sept 26 (ANI): Adelaide Strikers on Thursday signed English batter Lauren Winfield and West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor for the upcoming Women's Big Bash League.
Taylor will be available for the first two and last two games of the season, and finals if required. Winfield will strengthen the batting line-up and fill the gap created by Taylor.
A top-order batter and off-spinner, Taylor is currently ranked Number 3 T20I allrounder on the ICC player rankings list.
He previously played for Syndey Thunder and took 19 wickets last summer with an economy of 6.92. The 28-year-old also smashed 212 runs averaging 35.33 in the last season.
"I'm very much excited about WBBL, especially in a new environment," said Taylor in an official statement.
The right-handed batter is the leading runscorer for West Indies in both ODIs and T20Is.
"I don't know much about the team, but I am mostly looking forward to playing alongside Suzie and Sophie. And my favourite colour is blue!" said Taylor
Winfield has experience in the WBBL competition, having spent two seasons with Brisbane Heat and one with the Hobart Hurricanes.
The wicket-keeper has played three Tests, 32 T20Is and 42 ODIs.
"Adelaide has always looked like a club with a fantastic culture, both in the women's and the men's," Winfield said.
"Joining a new team is always exciting and I can't wait to get stuck in. I just hope to score as many runs as I can, contribute to the group and ensure we make finals," Winfield added.
The Adelaide Strikers begin their WBBL campaign on Saturday, 19 October at Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide. (ANI)

