Adil Rashid withdraws from Yorkshire's Vitality Blast squad due to shoulder injury

Yorkshire [UK], Aug 2 (ANI): England spinner Adil Rashid on Friday withdrew his name from Yorkshire's Vitality Blast due to his shoulder injury.

Rashid trained at Emerald Headingley on Thursday and declared himself unfit for a game against Worcestershire on Friday, due to the worsening of the condition of his shoulder.

The 31-year-old advised the Club's medical staff that his right shoulder is the worst it has been this summer and, as a result, has been referred to the England medical staff for treatment and review of the position.

Rashid was originally made available by England from July 25, but a further five days' rest was requested which was agreed by the Club. (ANI)

