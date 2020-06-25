Administrative issues, replacement of Chairman discussed in ICC's board meeting

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): In the latest board meeting on Thursday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) had a discussion on the administrative issues and regarding the replacement of Chairman Shashank Manohar.

A source within ICC told ANI that they are hoping to finalize the 'Chair process' in 'next week or so.'

"In today's ICC meeting mainly administrative issues were discussed. Good discussion on Chair process and think we'll have that finalized in next week or so, just a few points to clarify," the source said.

Over the past few months, there has been speculation as to who replaces Shashank Manohar as the ICC chairman.

ICC's elections are slated to be held in July this year and the current chairperson Manohar has already clarified that he is not seeking a tenure extension. (ANI)

