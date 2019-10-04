Andy Moles (Photo/ ACB Twitter)
Andy Moles (Photo/ ACB Twitter)

Afghanistan Cricket Board appoints Andy Moles as Director of Cricket

ANI | Updated: Oct 04, 2019 10:43 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Thursday appointed Andy Moles as their Director of Cricket and Chief Selector.
Moles, who was the interim head coach of the team during the recently concluded tour of Bangladesh, is a Level-4 coach.
ACB took to Twitter and wrote: "Andy Moles appointed as Director of Cricket and Chief Selector. Mr. Moles served as interim head coach of Afghanistan in the recently concluded tour of Bangladesh. He has a vast experience of over 25 years in the sport and is a Level-4 Coach as well."
The board, on September 27, appointed former South Africa all-rounder Lance Klusener as their new head coach.
Klusener has earlier worked as a bowling coach for Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians, consultant to South Africa National Academy, batting coach of South Africa Test team, Head Coach of Dolphins franchise in South Africa domestic cricket, batting coach of Zimbabwe and most recently as batting coach of South Africa T20I team. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 10:38 IST

Alyssa Healy expresses confidence ahead of ODI series against Sri Lanka

Melbourne [Australia], Oct 4 (ANI): Australia batter Alyssa Healy expressed her confidence ahead of the ODI series against Sri Lanka saying that her team has been 'really consistent' in the format.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 08:47 IST

Australia's 23-man squad for upcoming World Cup qualifiers announced

Sydney [Australia], Oct 4 (ANI): Australia men's national football team's coach Graham Arnold on Friday announced a 23-man squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Nepal and Chinese Taipei.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 07:59 IST

Mark Coles steps down as Pakistan women head coach

Lahore [Pakistan], Oct 4 (ANI): Pakistan women head coach Mark Coles on Thursday stepped down from his positing due to family responsibilities.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 23:32 IST

This is not the cricketer the world knew: Ganguly on Imran Khan

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Ever since his speech at the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been under severe scrutiny, and in a latest, former cricketer Sourav Ganguly on Thursday labelled Khan's address as "rubbish" and said that th

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 21:54 IST

Fifth Women's T20I: India defeat South Africa by five wickets

Surat (Gujarat) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): India women's team defeated South Africa by five wickets on Thursday here at the Lalabhai Contractor Stadium in Surat.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 21:38 IST

Maj AQ Khan wins silver medal in 53rd Asian Body Building and...

Jakarta [Indonesia], Oct 3 (ANI): Maj Abdul Quadir Khan of the Corps of Signals brought laurels to India as he won a silver medal at the 53rd Asian Body Building and Physique Sports Championship held at Batam, Indonesia on October 2 this year.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 21:09 IST

Mumbai to witness India's first ever NBA game tomorrow!

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): As India gears up to witness first-ever NBA match in the country tomorrow in Mumbai, the excitement among basketball fans is jumping high.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 21:03 IST

15-year-old sensation Shafali Verma entered cricket academy...

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Fifteen-year-old sensation Shafali Verma, who is taking women's cricket by storm, had entered cricket academy disguised as a boy due to the lack of a single academy for girls in Rohtak.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 19:49 IST

India men's hockey team maintain 100 pc winning record, defeat Belgium

Antwerp [Belgium], Oct 3 (ANI): India men's hockey team on Thursday maintained their 100 per cent winning record in their tour of Belgium as they defeated the hosts 5-1 in the fifth and last match.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 19:29 IST

Game did not go according to plan in terms of bowling, says...

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): After being put on the backfoot against India in the first Test match, South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj on Thursday said that the plans did not prove fruitful for the team and that the side has a task on their hands when they come out to bat o

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 18:55 IST

Being part of winning side is privilege: Mayank Agarwal

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): After scoring his maiden double ton in the Test format, India opening batsman Mayank Agarwal on Thursday said that he is extremely happy to contribute to the team and added that being part of a winning outfit is a privilege.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 18:20 IST

Yuvraj Singh recalls his maiden call-up into the Indian cricket team

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Thursday recalled his first call-up into the Indian national team ahead of the ICC Knockout Trophy in the year 2000.

Read More
iocl