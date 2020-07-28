Afghanistan Cricket Board sacks its CEO

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 28 (ANI): The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Monday terminated Lutfullah Stanikzai, the Chief Executive Officer of the ACB, two years before his contract expires.

In a letter written to Stanikzai, ACB chairman Farhan Yusefzai said that the contract was being terminated for "unsatisfactory performance", "mismanagement", and "misbehaviour with managers."

"Farhan Yousefzai, the Chairman of the ACB taking serious notice of the misconducts terminated Stanikzai of the CEO position and advised him to handover the entire documents and equipment to the board till July 29, 2020," the ACB said in an official statement.

"The post of Executive Director of the Cricket Board will be announced through open competition and a suitable candidate will be selected keeping in view the principles and policies of Human Resources (HR) of the Board," it added.

The Board release also stated that Stanikzai had been previously issued verbal and writing warnings. (ANI)






