Afghanistan name squad for Test against West Indies

New Delhi [India], Nov 25 (ANI): Afghanistan Cricket Board on Monday named their squad for their Test match against West Indies.

The Test will begin on November 27 in Lucknow.

Before the Test match, Afghanistan have already beaten West Indies in the three-match T20I series by 2-1.

Afghanistan squad: Rashid Khan (captain), Asghar Afghan, Ihsanullah Janat, Ibrahim Zadran, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Karim Janat, Qais Ahmed, Ikram Alikhiel (wicketkeeper), Afsar Zazai, Nasir Jamal, Zahir Khan, Yamin Ahmadzai, Hamza Hotak, Nijat Masood. (ANI)

