Afghanistan posts 271/5 on day one against Bangladesh

Chittagong [Bangladesh], Sep 5 (ANI): Afghanistan posted a score of 271/5 on the first day of the one-off Test match against Bangladesh here at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Thursday.

Both Asghar Afghan and Afsar Zazai remained unbeaten on 88 and 35 respectively.

After electing to bat first, Afghanistan lost wickets at regular intervals and were tottering at 77 for the loss of three wickets. Rahmat Shah laid down a solid foundation by smashing a century and stitched a 120-run stand along with Asghar Afghan to revive Afghanistan's hopes in the match.

Nayeem Hasan struck two wickets in a single over dismissing the well-settled centurion and Mohammad Nabi on a duck as Bangladesh bounced back in the game.

Afsar Zazai joined Asghar in the middle and built a stand of 74 runs providing the much-needed partnership against the run of play.

Afganistan scored 271 runs for the loss of five wickets at the end of play on the day one. For Bangladesh, Taijul Islam and Nayeem bagged two wickets each while Mahmudullah picked one wicket. (ANI)

