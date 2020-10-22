Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan re-signs for Adelaide Strikers

Adelaide [Australia], October 22 (ANI): Adelaide Strikers on Thursday announced that Afghanistan star spinner Rashid Khan will return to the club for the upcoming tenth edition of the Big Bash League (BBL).

The leg spinner is the third-highest wicket-taker for the Strikers with 56 from just 40 matches and the best economy of those who have bowled more than 10 innings with 6.36.

"I'm so happy that I am able to play for the Strikers again in a big tenth season of the Big Bash, and I have loved this competition from the very beginning," said Rashid in an official statement.



"The Strikers have been like a family to me since I joined them, and I am so thankful to the fans who have been supporting me and made me feel like Adelaide is my home," the leg spinner added.

Rashid has best figures of 4/22 which was also his maiden Big Bash hat-trick against the Sydney Sixers at Adelaide Oval in the last season.

"Rashid has been such a quality player and person for the city of Adelaide and the Strikers from the moment he arrived," said Head Coach Jason Gillespie.

"We're thrilled his world-class bowling and exciting batting will continue to entertain our loyal fans, and we want to again be challenging for a second title when the tournament begins," the former Australian bowler added.

The Big Bash League will be played from December 3 this year and in the first match, Adelaide Strikers will be lock horns against Melbourne Renegades. (ANI)

