Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan reaches 100th-match mark in his IPL career

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 29 (ANI): Star Afghanistan and Gujarat Titans spinner Rashid Khan reached the mark of 100 matches of his Indian Premier League (IPL) career on Saturday.

The 24-year-old accomplished this milestone in his side's IPL 2023 match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Rashid made his IPL debut in 2017 and represented Sunrisers Hyderabad till 2021. From 2022 onwards, he represented Gujarat Titans and won the title with the side in their debut season last year under the captaincy of Hardik Pandya.

In his 99 IPL matches played so far, Rashid has taken 126 wickets at an average of 20.31 and an economy rate of 6.50. His best bowling figures are 4/24.

He has also played some crucial match-winning knocks with the bat, having scored 326 runs in his 99 matches at an average of over 11 and a strike rate of 154.50. His best individual score is 40.



Rashid's most successful season in IPL was back in 2018 with SRH. He took 21 wickets that season in 17 matches at an average of 21.80 and an economy rate of 6.73. His best bowling figures were 3/21.

In the current IPL season, Rashid is the 'Purple Cap' holder for having the most wickets in the season so far. He has taken 14 wickets in eight matches at an average of 18.66 and an economy rate of 8.00. His best bowling figures are 4/16. He also has a hat-trick to his name this season and is the first-ever Afghanistan bowler to have an IPL hat-trick to his name.

Coming to the match, Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to field against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League 2023 match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.

KKR in-form batter Jason Roy will miss the match due to a back issue and Rahmanullah Gurbaz will replace him. Harshit Rana would play in the place of Umesh Yadav for Kolkata. Gujarat will play with the same playing XI as in the last match.

KKR are placed in 7th position in the points table with three wins and five losses, while GT is in the third spot with five wins and two losses.

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): N Jagadeesan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Shardul Thakur, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy. (ANI)

