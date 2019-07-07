Kabul [Afghanistan], July 6 (ANI): Afghanistan are going to host West Indies in November for three T20Is, three ODIs and a one-off Test match in their adopted home country, India.
"As per the Future Tours Program (FTP), Afghanistan National team is scheduled to host West Indies for a tour from 5th November till 1st December in India. The series will include three T20Is, three ODIs and a one-off Test match," Afghanistan Cricket Board said in a statement.
Afghanistan will be making their third appearance in the longest format. They were beaten by India in 2018 but managed to secure a victory against Ireland this year.
Moreover, ahead of the West Indies series, Afghanistan is also scheduled to play one-off Test against Bangladesh in September which will be followed by a triangular T20I between Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Zimbabwe.
"Ahead of the series against West Indies, the national team is also scheduled to play a one-off test against Bangladesh in September followed by a triangular T20I series that will feature Bangladesh and Zimbabwe," the statement added. (ANI)
Afghanistan to play multi-format series against West Indies
ANI | Updated: Jul 06, 2019 21:46 IST
