Adam Zampa celebrates with Steve Smith after taking a wicket against Afghanistan
Adam Zampa celebrates with Steve Smith after taking a wicket against Afghanistan

Afghanistan will cause some upsets: Adam Zampa

ANI | Updated: Jun 02, 2019 03:35 IST

Dubai [UAE], Jun 2 (ANI): Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa was all praise for Afghanistan cricket team and said that Afghanistan will cause some upsets in the ongoing World Cup.
His remarks come after Australia's seven-wicket win over Afghanistan on Saturday at Bristol.
"I think they are going to cause some upsets. They came out today and played some fearless cricket. They could have been in their shell, but everyone has been talking about them so much lately about how much they have improved and, to be fair, they have," International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Zampa as saying on Saturday.
"They lost wickets at times when they wouldn't have wanted to, but the middle order came out and kept swinging and playing shots. The wicket today probably didn't suit them as much as it might later down the track. The ball skidded on a bit," he added.
After electing to bat first, Afghanistan could only score 207 runs. But at one point the team was struggling at 77 for five. Late order blitz from skipper Gulbadin Naib and Rashid Khan allowed Afghanistan to post a respectable score on the board.
Afghanistan's spin bowling attack has always been a strength for them and Zampa opined that if Afghanistan can put up scores of above 250, then they will be a force to be reckoned with.
"With the aggressive mindset with the bat, if they can get anywhere around the 250, 260, 270, with their bowling attack later down the track in the World Cup they definitely will cause some upsets. The wicket today probably didn't suit them as much as it might later down the track. The ball skidded on a bit," Zampa said.
Australia chased down the target reasonably easily as both David Warner and Aaron Finch struck fifties.
Afghanistan next takes on Sri Lanka on June 4 whereas Australia faces West Indies on June 6. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 10:56 IST

Kashmiri hockey girl Inayat aims to represent India

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jun 2 (ANI): After two decades a Kashmiri girl, Inayat Farooq, created history when she participated in the senior national level hockey championship, organised by Hockey India and Jammu and Kashmir Hockey Association.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 05:25 IST

AIFF expresses interest in hosting AFC Women's Asian Cup in 2022

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], Jun 2 (ANI): The All India Football Federation expressed its interest in hosting the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Women's Asian Cup in 2022. So have Chinese Taipei and Uzbekistan.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 05:00 IST

Twitterati lauds Liverpool FC on Champions League win

New Delhi [India], Jun 2 (ANI): Liverpool FC was crowned the Champions League champions on Saturday as it defeated Tottenham Hotspurs 2-0 in the finals.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 02:31 IST

Liverpool beats Tottenham to lift Champions League title

Madrid [Spain], Jun 2 (ANI): Liverpool FC were crowned as the Champions League champions on Saturday as they defeated Tottenham Hotspurs 2-0 in the finals here in Madrid.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 01:47 IST

Karunaratne blames batsmen for S Lanka's thumping loss against Kiwis

Cardiff [UK], Jun 2 (ANI): Sri Lanka's skipper Dimuth Karunratne blamed his batsmen for the team's thumping ten-wicket loss against New Zealand in a World Cup match on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 01:20 IST

Kiwi opener Martin Guptill lauds team's bowling attack

Dubai [UAE], June 2 (ANI): New Zealand opening batsman Martin Guptill was all praise for his team's bowlers and said the team has a quality bowling attack who can exploit the conditions quite regularly.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 00:28 IST

Serena Williams knocked out of French Open

Paris [France], June 2 (ANI): Serena Williams was knocked out of the French Open on Saturday as she was defeated by Sofia Kenin 2-6, 5-7 in the third round.

Read More

Updated: Jun 01, 2019 23:55 IST

CWC'19: Warner, Finch shine as Aussies thrash Afghanistan by 7 wickets

Bristol [UK], June 1 (ANI): David Warner and Aaron Finch struck fifties to help Australia thrash Afghanistan by seven wickets at the Bristol County Ground here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 01, 2019 23:09 IST

Leander Paes, Benoit Paire crash out of French Open men's doubles

Paris [France], June 1 (ANI): The men's doubles pair of Leander Paes and Benoit Paire crashed out of the French Open on Saturday as they were defeated 0-6 6-4 3-6 by the Colombian duo of Robert Farah and Juan Cabal.

Read More

Updated: Jun 01, 2019 22:40 IST

Mortaza ready to give 'best shot' against South Africa

Dubai [UAE], June 1 (ANI): Ahead of their ICC Men's Cricket World Cup opening game against South Africa, Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza said, we are "pretty much confident to give our best shot."

Read More

Updated: Jun 01, 2019 22:40 IST

'I thought West Indies were quite clinical': Clive Lloyd

Dubai [UAE], June 1 (ANI): Former West Indies skipper Clive Lloyd on Saturday hailed the team's performance in their first World Cup match against Pakistan. Lloyd termed Windies performance as clinical and said the team from the Carribean used the pitch to their advantage.

Read More

Updated: Jun 01, 2019 22:36 IST

National level swimmer commits suicide

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 1 (ANI): A 21-year-old national level swimmer, Sahil Joshi, committed suicide at his residence following personal issues.

Read More
iocl