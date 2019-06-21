Afghanistan spin bowler Rashid Khan
Afghanistan spin bowler Rashid Khan

Afghanistan will try to learn from mistakes, says Rashid Khan

ANI | Updated: Jun 21, 2019 16:15 IST

Southampton [UK], June 21 (ANI): Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan on Thursday said that his team will learn from their mistakes and try to play as per their potential against India.
"We will not repeat the mistakes against India, as we did in the tournament so far. We have last played against India in the Asia Cup in Dubai. Whatever talent we have, we will try to showcase it on the ground," Rashid told ANI.
Afghanistan have not played well in the tournament and did not win any match. According to Rashid they have not played against a higher ranked team in the last four years and did not have the experience of big matches.
Rashid further added that as a team we need time to get the experience.
"Afghanistan have prepared well for the World Cup. Even though we have not won any game in the World Cup as we have not played with the big teams in the last four years," Rashid said.
We lagged behind in experience against them in the tournament. As a team we need time and experience, we have the talent in our players to upset big teams. The more we play with top teams the more we get the experience of the big match," he added.
In the five matches, Afghanistan played so far they have not managed to win one. Rashid became the most expensive bowler in the ODI's as he conceded 110 runs from his nine overs against England on Tuesday.
Afghanistan will play on their potential against India to give them a tough fight. Rashid also stated that there is nothing wrong in the team between players.
"There is no problem between the players, we are playing as a team with the only motive to win the game. In the tournament all the teams are equal and nobody can take us lightly as we have the potential to defeat any team on our day. We will give a tough fight to India," Rashid said.
Afghanistan will take on India on June 22 at Southampton. (ANI)

