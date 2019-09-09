Afghanistan win one-off Test against Bangladesh by 224 runs

Chittagong [Bangladesh], Sept 9 (ANI): Afghanistan won the one-off Test against Bangladesh by 224 runs at Zaur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium here on Monday.

Chasing a target of 398, Bangladesh were bundled out for 173 runs on the fifth day of the match. On a rain-affected day, the first two sessions were called off and tea was taken early. Bangladesh resumed their innings from 136/6.

Shakib Al Hasan and Soumya Sarkar built a brief knock of 18-runs for the seventh wicket before the former was sent back to the pavilion by Zahir Khan. Shakib played a knock of 44 runs, the highest for Bangladesh in the second innings.

Mehidy Hasan joined Sarkar in the middle and the duo built a 23-run partnership but that could not last long as the former's wicket was taken by captain Rashid Khan.

Rashid Khan struck again and found Taijul Islam, who had just come into bat, in front of the wickets. Islam was dismissed for a duck.

Sarkar's effort to avoid a defeat went in vain as he lost his wicket to Rashid Khan and the team was bundled out for 173.

The Afghan captain played a key role in his team's victory as he scalped six wickets in the final innings and was awarded the player of the match. He also became the youngest captain to win a Test match.

Afghanistan have registered their second Test win in just their third Test match. They equalled the record of Australia, which picked up their second Test victory way back in 1879. (ANI)

