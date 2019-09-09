Afghanistan have registered their second Test win in just three Test match. (Photo/ICC Twitter)
Afghanistan have registered their second Test win in just three Test match. (Photo/ICC Twitter)

Afghanistan win one-off Test against Bangladesh by 224 runs

ANI | Updated: Sep 09, 2019 18:38 IST

Chittagong [Bangladesh], Sept 9 (ANI): Afghanistan won the one-off Test against Bangladesh by 224 runs at Zaur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium here on Monday.
Chasing a target of 398, Bangladesh were bundled out for 173 runs on the fifth day of the match. On a rain-affected day, the first two sessions were called off and tea was taken early. Bangladesh resumed their innings from 136/6.
Shakib Al Hasan and Soumya Sarkar built a brief knock of 18-runs for the seventh wicket before the former was sent back to the pavilion by Zahir Khan. Shakib played a knock of 44 runs, the highest for Bangladesh in the second innings.
Mehidy Hasan joined Sarkar in the middle and the duo built a 23-run partnership but that could not last long as the former's wicket was taken by captain Rashid Khan.
Rashid Khan struck again and found Taijul Islam, who had just come into bat, in front of the wickets. Islam was dismissed for a duck.
Sarkar's effort to avoid a defeat went in vain as he lost his wicket to Rashid Khan and the team was bundled out for 173.
The Afghan captain played a key role in his team's victory as he scalped six wickets in the final innings and was awarded the player of the match. He also became the youngest captain to win a Test match.
Afghanistan have registered their second Test win in just their third Test match. They equalled the record of Australia, which picked up their second Test victory way back in 1879. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 19:00 IST

India women's hockey team to face USA in FIH Olympic Qualifiers

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): In the FIH Olympic Qualifiers, India women's hockey team will compete against World No. 13 the United States of America for a place in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 18:44 IST

England names unchanged squad for fifth Ashes Test

London [UK], Sept 9 (ANI): England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Monday named an unchanged 13-member squad for the fifth Ashes Test against Australia.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 18:01 IST

Indian team to be present during unveiling of Virat Kohli stand...

New Delhi [India], Sept 9 (ANI): The whole Indian cricket team will witness the unveiling of a stand which is being named after skipper Virat Kohli at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 17:56 IST

Steve Smith and David Warner share celebratory moments after...

New Delhi [India], Sept 9 (ANI): After winning the fourth Test match against England and retaining the Ashes, Australia batsmen Steve Smith and David Warner shared their team's celebratory moments with the fans.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 17:51 IST

Netherlands announces squad for T20 World Cup Qualifier,...

Nieuwegein [Netherlands], Sept 9 (ANI): Netherlands head coach Ryan Campbell on Monday announced the squad for the ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier and the tri-nation series against Ireland and Scotland.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 17:00 IST

Nathan Lyon aims to win fifth Ashes Test match

Dubai [UAE], Sept 9 (ANI): After winning the fourth Ashes Test match, Australia spinner Nathan Lyon said he wants to win the fifth and the last match of the series, to be played at The Oval.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 16:59 IST

It is all about 90 minutes in football: Amarjit Singh

New Delhi [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Ahead of India's vital game against AFC Asian champions Qatar in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, midfielder Amarjit Singh on Monday said that in football 'it is all about those 90 minutes.'

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 16:23 IST

South Africa names Amol Muzumdar as interim batting coach for...

Cape Town [South Africa], Sept 9 (ANI): South Africa on Monday appointed former India batsman Amol Muzumdar as their as interim batting coach for the Tests series against India, starting from October 2.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 15:02 IST

Australian Federal Police mock England as team from Down Under...

New Delhi [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Australia and England have the oldest rivalry in cricket and fans of both countries have always been enthusiastic about voicing their opinions and as the team from Down Under retained the Ashes, Australian Federal Police (AFP) jumped on the bandwagon to mock the Thr

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 14:58 IST

Sports fraternity extends wishes to 'Khiladi Kumar' on his 52nd birthday

New Delhi [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Many from the sports fraternity on Monday extended wishes to Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar as he turned 52.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 14:15 IST

Melbourne Renegades sign England's Tammy Beaumont for upcoming WBBL

Melbourne [Australia], Sept 9 (ANI): Melbourne Renegades on Monday confirmed that England batter Tammy Beaumont has been signed for the upcoming edition of Women's Big Bash League (WBBL).

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 14:04 IST

Pankaj Advani all set to defend world title at Myanmar Open

Mandalay [Myanmar], Sept 9 (ANI): Twenty-One-time World Billiards and Snooker Champion Pankaj Advani of India will kick-start the business end of the cue sports season with the Myanmar Open here on Monday.

Read More
iocl