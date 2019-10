Afghanistan's ODI, T20I squads announced for series against West Indies

Kabul [Afghanistan], Oct 25 (ANI): Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Friday announced their T20I and ODI squads which will compete against West Indies.

Afghanistan is scheduled to play three ODIs and as many T20Is against West Indies, starting from November 6.

All the matches will be played in Lucknow, India.

ODI squad: Rashid Khan (c), Asghar Afghan, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Javed Ahmadi, Afsar Zazai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Ibrahim Zadran, Yamin Ahmadzai, Naveel ul Haq, Ikram Alikhilm, Mujeeb ur Rahman.

T20I squad: Rashid Khan (c), Asghar Afghan, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmanullah Gurabz, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Yamin Ahmadzai, Naveel ul Haq, Sayed Ahmad Shirzad, Mujeeb ur Rahman. (ANI)