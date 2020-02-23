Afif Hossain, Naim Sheikh get maiden call-ups for ODIs against Zimbabwe

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Feb 23 (ANI): Bangladesh has included Afif Hossain and Mohammad Naim Sheikh in the ODI squad for the first two games against Zimbabwe.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Sunday named the 15-member squad for the first and second ODI.

Opening batsman Naim and Hossain are the uncapped players in the side. Masrafe Bin Mortaza returns to lead the team after missing the last ODI series in Sri Lanka due to injury.

Bangladesh will host Zimbabwe for three ODIs after the conclusion of the ongoing one-off Test.

Chairman of BCB National Selection Panel Minhajul Abedin said: "It is great to have Mortaza back as his experience and leadership is vital to our one day cricket. Shaif Uddin is also key to the team's balance."

"We had to make certain adjustments in the last ODI series we had played in as a number of cricketers were unavailable due to various reasons but I am happy that we now have a fit pool of players to select from," he added.

Bangladesh squad for first and second ODI: Mashrafe Bin Mortaza (c), Tamim Iqbal, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Kumar Das, Taijul Islam, Afif Hossain, Naim Sheikh, Al Amin Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shafiul Islam, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman.

The first ODI of the three-match series will be played in Sylhet on March 1. (ANI)

