England and Australia players sharing dressing room (Photo/ England Cricket Twitter)
England and Australia players sharing dressing room (Photo/ England Cricket Twitter)

After Ashes get over, players from England, Australia share dressing room

ANI | Updated: Sep 16, 2019 15:25 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): As the fifth and final Ashes Test came to an end, players from both England and Australia shared the dressing room and were seen chit-chatting about the intense battle that took place on the cricket field over the course of five matches.
England defeated Australia in the fifth match by 135 runs, but despite the win, the Three Lions lost the urn to Australia. The series ended as a 2-2 draw, and as Australia had defeated England in the 2017/18 series, the team from Down Under retained the urn.
England Cricket's official Twitter handle shared the picture of players sharing a dressing room and captioned the post as "This is what Ashes cricket is all about! Which conversation would you join".

This is the first time in 47 years that the Ashes ended as a draw. The last series which ended as a draw between England and Australia was in 1972.
Ever since the start of this century, both England and Australia have managed to win the urn five times each.
After being set a target of 399, Australia was bundled out for 263 runs in the final innings. Matthew Wade was the top-scorer for Aussies as he played a knock of 117 runs whereas Stuart Broad scalped four wickets for England.
Despite losing the Test, Australia managed to retain the Ashes as they had won the last series Down Under in the 2017/18 season.
Archer was given the Man of the Match award for scalping six wickets in the first innings of the match.
Aussie batter Steve Smith was given Australia's Man of the Series award whereas Ben Stokes was handed England's Man of the Series award.
Smith had an exceptional series with the bat as he scored 774 runs, scoring the most number of runs in a series this century.
On the other hand, Ben Stokes displayed an all-round performance, scoring 440 runs with the bat and taking eight wickets with the ball.
The first Test of the series was won by Australia by 251 runs at Birmingham.
The second match at Lord's finished as a draw and Stokes's heroics in the third Test at Headingley helped England level the series at 1-1.
However, Australia came back strongly in the fourth Test as they won the match by 185 runs to retain the Ashes.
The team from Down Under will next face Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series whereas England will take on New Zealand in a five-match T20I series and two-match Test series. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 16:42 IST

ACU will look after alleged corruption in TNPL: CoA chief Vinod Rai

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) chief Vinod Rai on Monday said that the alleged corruption in Tamil Nadu Cricket League (TNPL) is Anti-Corruption Unit's (ACU) part and they will investigate the matter and as of now, nothing has come to th

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 16:13 IST

Langer calls Warner a 'champion player'

Melbourne [Australia], Sept 16 (ANI): Despite failing in the Ashes series, Australia coach Justin Langer has praised David Warner by calling him a 'champion player'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 15:14 IST

Bangladesh changes squad for rest of T20I tri-nation series

Dubai [UAE], Sept 16 (ANI): After facing a 25-run defeat at the hands of Afghanistan in the ongoing T20I tri-nation series, Bangladesh have tweaked their squad for the rest of the matches on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 14:41 IST

Smith, Cummins remain on top in Test rankings after Ashes

Dubai [UAE], Sept 16 (ANI): Australia batsman Steve Smith and fast bowler Pat Cummins remain at the top of the ICC Test rankings after the Ashes, which culminated with a 135-run victory for England on Sunday as the five-match series ended in a 2-2 draw.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 13:29 IST

England catch up with Australia in ICC World Test Championship...

Dubai [UAE], Sept 16 (ANI): England's victory at The Oval has helped them to level with Australia in the ICC World Test Championship at the end of their drawn five-match series.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 13:23 IST

BCCI accepts Karthik apology in show cause notice, no further...

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday accepted the apology of the Indian batsman Dinesh Karthik for violating the central contract and said the matter is closed and no action will be taken.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 11:54 IST

WWE star Becky Lynch fined USD 10,000 for striking referee

Connecticut [USA], Sept 16 (ANI): Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch has been fined USD 10,000 by World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) for striking a referee with a chair during her Championship Match against Sasha Banks in the Clash Of Champions on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 10:56 IST

We can be proud of our effort, says Tim Paine after retaining Ashes

London [UK], Sept 16 (ANI): After retaining the Ashes, Australia skipper Tim Paine said that the team can be extremely proud of what they have achieved on English soil.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 09:47 IST

Roger Federer to play in Sydney, Rafael Nadal in Perth as ATP...

London [UK], Sept 16 (ANI): Swiss tennis player Roger Federer will begin the 2020 season in Sydney, Spanish Rafael Nadal will begin in Perth in the Association of Tennis Professional (ATP) Cup tournament, which announced the draw on Sunday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 09:38 IST

Tamil Nadu Premier League under BCCI scanner for corruption allegations

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has initiated enquiry over the alleged corruption in Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), Anti Corruption Unit's (ACU) chief Ajeet Singh confirmed on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 09:11 IST

England bid adieu to coach Trevor Bayliss

London [UK], Sept 16 (ANI): England cricket team bid adieu to Trevor Bayliss with his contract as the head coach of the side coming to an end.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 08:12 IST

For the first time in 47 years, Ashes ends in draw

London [UK], Sept 16 (ANI): With England winning the fifth and final Ashes Test at the Oval, the series ended at a 2-2 scoreline, the first time in 47 years that the Men's Ashes has ended in a draw.

Read More
iocl