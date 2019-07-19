Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza
After CWC'19, Bangladesh set sights on next edition of game

ANI | Updated: Jul 19, 2019 22:34 IST

London [UK], July 19 (ANI): After a dismal run in the recently concluded ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza has shifted his focus on the next edition of the game.
He said the team must prepare some cricketers, who can serve them well in the next edition of the tournament.
Bangladesh finished on the eighth position in the points table, only above West Indies and last-positioned Afghanistan.
"I don't think too much has changed between just before the World Cup and just after the World Cup. If there was a good young player available, who performed exceptionally, we would have most likely taken him to the World Cup," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Mortaza as saying.
"I think we have to prepare at least some cricketers at the highest level, over the next two years. Give them enough opportunity, so that they can serve us well in the next World Cup," ESPN Cricinfo further quoted him as saying.
Bangladesh is currently gearing up to compete against Sri Lanka for three ODI matches.
"This ODI series is important for Bangladesh cricket. Given our circumstances, we need to win this series. So we have to keep this in mind as well," he said.
Mortaza further said: "There will be a big difference in intensity between a World Cup and a bilateral series. But we have to absorb it like a professional side."
"Our reality, given how we did at the World Cup. However, that doesn't allow us to have less intensity. This is an opportunity for us to take a positive turn. So I am sure everyone has the mindset to make a comeback."
The 35-year-old said that he is not satisfied with the way he performed in the quadrennial tournament.
"I am personally disappointed with how I did at the World Cup and it will be a shame if I am not hurting. I am in a "nothing to lose" situation. But I also have the mentality to turn around, and coming towards the end of my career, there's no need to take the pressure," he said.
Sri Lanka will host Bangladesh for three ODIs starting from July 23. (ANI)

