Duminy shared a picture on his Twitter (Photo/ JP Duminy Twitter)

After retirement from ODI cricket, Duminy thanks everyone for support and love

ANI | Updated: Jul 07, 2019 15:30 IST

New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): After taking retirement from the One-Day International (ODI) cricket on Saturday, South Africa batting all-rounder JP Duminy thanked everyone for their support and love in a Twitter post.
Duminy took to Twitter and wrote a thankful post expressing his gratitude towards his friends, family, and fans for their immense love and support.
"As one reflects on what has been all I can say is THANK YOU. Thank you, Lord for the Blessings afforded for so many years. To my family, friends, teammates, coaches, and supporters all over the world, thank you for the love and support. Much love and peace to all, Here is to the next," Duminy wrote in a Twitter post.

In his farewell match, the 35-year-old played a brief knock of 14 runs before he was dismissed by Mitchell Starc.
Duminy featured in 199 ODIs for South Africa. The 35-year-old has 5117 runs, including four centuries and 27 fifties to his credit. He also bagged 69 wickets, including one four-wicket haul.
Proteas had a poor World Cup campaign and they are out of the tournament as the side could not convert its chances into victories. South Africa sits in the eighth position in the World Cup standings with just seven points from nine games.
South Africa won their last match in the World Cup against Australia by 10 runs. (ANI)

