After Tendulkar and Yusuf, Badrinath tests positive for Covid-19

New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): Former India batsman S Badrinath on Sunday announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

"I have been taking all necessary precautions and have been getting tested regularly, however, I have tested POSITIVE for covid-19 and have some mild symptoms. I will follow all protocols and will be isolating myself at home and will take needful action as per advice from my physician. TC & Stay safe," Badrinath tweeted.

Badrinath represented India in two Tests, seven ODIs and one T20 International.

On Saturday, Sachin Tendulkar and Yusuf Pathan had informed that they have tested for Covid-19.

Tendulkar, Yusuf Pathan, and S Badrinath shared the dressing room for India Legends in the recently-concluded Road Safety World Series.



The tournament was played in Raipur and it went ahead with fans. Yusuf on Saturday took to Twitter to inform that he has tested positive for the coronavirus and has quarantined himself at home and "taking all the necessary precautions".

"I've tested positive for COVID-19 today with mild symptoms. Post the confirmation, I have quarantined myself at home and taking all the necessary precautions and medication required," tweeted Yusuf.

"I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest," he added.

Before that, Tendulkar had revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Taking to social media, the Little Master informed that all other members at his home have returned a negative COVID result."I have been testing myself and taking all the recommended precautions to ensure Covid is kept at bay. However, I've tested positive today following mild symptoms," Tendulkar said in a statement on Twitter. (ANI)

