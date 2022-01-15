Afy Fletcher returns as West Indies name squad for South Africa series

St John's [Antigua], January 15 (ANI): Cricket West Indies (CWI) Women's selection panel has named an 18-member squad for the One Day International (ODI) series against South Africa at the Imperial Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg from January 25 to February 7.

The touring squad sees a return for Afy Fletcher, the experienced leg-spinner and right-handed batter, who returns from maternity leave.

The squad also includes three uncapped players: Kaysia Schultz, a left-arm orthodox bowler; Mandy Mangru, a right-handed batter; and Jannillea Glasgow, a right-arm medium pacer.

The three newcomers were members of the West Indies Women's A team which played against Pakistan Women's A-Team last year.



"The South Africa series comes at an opportune time as the team prepares for the upcoming World Cup. The squad has been preparing and building during the past year, even with the limitations caused by the pandemic and hopefully, they can put it all together," Ann Browne-John, CWI's Lead Selector for Women's cricket, said in a statement.

"The return of the experienced Afy Fletcher brings added variety to the bowling particularly with the absence of Qiana Joseph who has been ruled out due to injury," she added.

The West Indies Women are due to arrive in South Africa on Sunday, where they will have a training camp ahead of the warm-up and four-match ODI series against the Proteas Women.

"In our drive to continue the expansion of our player pool, the panel has included three young, uncapped players. They are Kaysia Schultz, Mandy Mangru as well as teenager Jannillea Glasgow," said Browne.

West Indies Squad: Stafanie Taylor (c), Anisa Mohammed (vc), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Jannillea Glasgow, Chinelle Henry, Kycia Knight, Mandy Mangru, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Kaysia Schultz, Shakera Selman, Rashada Williams (ANI)

