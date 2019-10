Afy Fletcher, Stafanie Taylor to lead CPL women's T10 teams

London [UK], Oct 10 (ANI): West Indies legspinner Afy Fletcher and skipper Stafanie Taylor have been named captains of Caribbean Premier League's Courts Gladiators and NLCB Revellers, respectively.

The two teams will compete against each other in the women's T10 exhibition matches ahead of the Caribbean Premier League Men's semi-final and final on October 10 and 12 in Trinidad.

"It is very pleasing to have an initiative such as this that the CPL has done for Women's cricket in the Caribbean," Espn Cricinfo quoted Taylor as saying.

"It's a long time coming to potentially have a women's T20 franchise tournament here in the West Indies, bringing international players here to our conditions and pitches, just as we go to their leagues. No doubt this will aid Cricket West Indies in growing women's cricket in the region," she added.

NLCB Revellers squad: Stafanie Taylor (capt), Anisa Mohammed, Chinelle Henry, Natasha McLean, Chedean Nation, Jodian Morgan, Stacy-Ann King, Reniece Boyce, Britney Cooper, Felicia Walters, Karishma Ramharack, Caneisha Isaac, Shawnisha Hector

Courts Gladiators squad: Afy Fletcher (Capt), Kycia Knight, Kyshona Knight, Hayley Matthews, Aaliyah Alleyne, Qiana Joseph, Akeira Peters, Erva Giddings, Shabika Gajnabi, Kaysia Schultz, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Sheneta Grimmond, Shakera Selman. (ANI)