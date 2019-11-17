Agar suffers gruesome injury while fielding in Marsh One-Day Cup

Melbourne [Australia], Nov 17 (ANI): Ashton Agar suffered a gruesome injury while fielding in Western Australia's Marsh One-Day Cup clash against South Australia on Sunday.

Agar suffered a laceration to the bridge of his nose after dropping a catch hit by his own brother at Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide.

While fielding at the mid-off, Ashton's brother Wes Agar hit the ball towards him which hit him above the nose.

"He slipped over and the ball hit his glasses and the glasses split him open. The doctor wanted to stitch him up, but he just got engaged so he said he'll leave it to a plastic surgeon," cricket.com.au quoted Wes Agar as saying.

"I was pretty rattled ... It looked really bad. I was just worrying about his health. I wasn't thinking about anything else, I just ran out of my crease to go see him. I didn't feel great, but thankfully he's okay," he added.

Ashton did not play any further part in the match, which Western Australia won by six runs despite a thrilling century from Callum Ferguson. (ANI)

