Ahead of WTC final, Pant hits unbeaten 121, Ishant picks 3 wickets in India's intra-squad practice match

Southampton [UK], June 12 (ANI): Opening batsman Shubman Gill hit 85 while wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant smashed an unbeaten 125 off just 94 balls in Team India’s intra-squad practice match on Saturday.

If Gill got a steady start and Pant found his groove on day two, veteran pacer Ishant Sharma shone with the ball picking three wickets.

India and New Zealand will lock horns in the finals of the WTC at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton from June 18.

As a part of their preparation, Team India is currently playing an intra-squad match to get into the groove ahead of the WTC final.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday shared a couple of pictures from the set-up in which players were seen honing their skills.

"It's Day 2 of the intra-squad match simulation. After @RealShubmanGill got a steady start with 85 off 135 deliveries, @RishabhPant17 found his groove with a 121* off 94 deliveries. @ImIshant leads the pack with 3/36 #TeamIndia," BCCI tweeted.

The Indian cricket team had landed in Southampton on June 3 and after that, every member of the touring contingent underwent three-day mandatory quarantine.

At the Hampshire Bowl, the players were tested again before commencing a period of managed isolation. Regular tests will be conducted during the period of isolation.

Prior to departing for England, India head coach Ravi Shastri had said that going ahead, the International Cricket Council (ICC) should look to make the final of the WTC a best-of-three contest and it could be played like a three-match series.

Meanwhile, the New Zealand team is already in the UK for their bilateral series against England and the team will move from the ECB bio-secure environment into the WTC Final bubble on June 15 and will be subject to regular testing prior to and post-arrival in Southampton. (ANI)