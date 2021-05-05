AHF to continue organising online education workshops for HI coaches, umpires

New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): After the successful completion of the AHF online education workshops for the Hockey India coaches, umpires and technical officials in each of the last ten months, the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) will conduct another set of online education workshops during the period of May. A group of 12-30 coaches and technical officials will be attending four AHF online education workshops this month.



Aimed at providing technical expertise and knowledge on various aspects of game analysis for the coaches and communication for umpires, these online education workshops will be conducted free of cost, consisting of a three to four hours' sessions each.



Speaking on the participation of the coaches and umpires in the AHF workshops, Gyanendro Ningombam, President, Hockey India said: "It has been brilliant to see the way the Hockey India coaches, umpires and technical officials have seized the opportunity to grow and evolve through the AHF online education workshops in the last several months.





"We cannot be more grateful to the Asian Hockey Federation for conducting workshops exclusively for Hockey India coaches, umpires and technical officials every month. I wish the candidates all the very best and hope that they continue to learn new techniques in the upcoming months."



Meanwhile, Dato Tayyab Ikram, Chief Executive, Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) and Chairman FIH Development and Education Committee also commented on the occasion, "The energy and the enthusiasm shown by the Hockey India coaches, umpires and the technical officials during the AHF online education workshops have been absolutely fantastic. We are eagerly looking forward to organise another set of AHF online education workshops this month and work with a brilliant bunch of talented candidates from Hockey India."



Along with the online workshops exclusively for Hockey India, the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) will organise another set of online education workshops for all Asian hockey-playing nations in May. Hockey India has nominated a maximum of six candidates for each of these education workshops.



At the end of the AHF online education workshops, participating candidates will receive a participation certificate that will help them in the future FIH & AHF course selection. (ANI)

