AIFF to host International Virtual Coaching Conference from December 3-5

New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): After a successful launch last year, the second edition of the AIFF International Virtual Coaching Conference will be conducted from December 3-5, 2021.

"Despite the pandemic situation last year, we had around 600 to 800 coaches who registered for the program. We are hoping for an even better turnout this time round," said Savio Medeira, the AIFF's Head of Coach Education and Interim Techincal Director in an official release.



The conference will feature eminent speakers like Andy Parslow (Set-piece Coach, AFC Wimbledon), Dawn Scott (Inter Miami), Manolo Marquez (Head Coach, Hyderabad FC), Owen Coyle (Head Coach, Jamshedpur FC), Andy Martino (Head of Academy Development, Southampton FC) and renowned throw-in coach Thomas Gronnemark amongst others.

"The variety in our speakers' specialisation is something to look forward to considering the invaluable insights they could provide," said Medeira, highlighting the inclusion of specialist coaches Parslow and Gronnemark.

Similar to the first edition, the prerequisite for attending the conference will be the AFC Pro, A, B and C diplomas. The coaches will be awarded 4 CPD points as a part of the ongoing coaching license revalidation process, which started with IVCC in 2020. (ANI)

