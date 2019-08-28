Ajantha Mendis retires from international cricket

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Sri Lanka spinner Ajantha Mendis has retired from all forms of cricket, International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed on Wednesday.

ICC took to Twitter to write: "Ajantha Mendis has retired from all forms of cricket! The Sri Lankan spinner took 288 wickets for his country across the three formats."



The 34-year-old made his Test debut in 2008 and played 19 Tests matches claiming 70 wickets in the format.

Whereas he featured in 87 ODIs and 39 T20Is picking up 152 and 66 wickets respectively. (ANI)

