Ajaz Patel joins Durham as replacement for Matt Kuhnemann

London [England], May 5 (ANI): New Zealand left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel has joined Durham as a replacement for Australia's Matt Kuhnemann, who suffered a back injury.

The 34-year-old will join the Durham squad ahead of the Championship fixture match against Yorkshire and he has made himself available for seven first-class games.

Patel said he is excited to play in county cricket and grateful to join Durham.



"I've thoroughly enjoyed county cricket every time I have had the opportunity to play and I am really excited and grateful to be joining Durham," Patel added.

The New Zealand spinner has 48 wickets in Test matches with the best figure of 10 for 119 against India in 2021. He became the third bowler in Test history to achieve his record after Jim Laker and Anil Kumble.

"I have heard a lot of great things about the club, can't wait to get over there and get stuck in!" he further added.

The Director of Cricket of Durham Marcus North said, "We are excited to have secured the signing of another international spinner in Ajaz Patel. Ajaz is proven in international cricket with New Zealand and has performed successfully around the world."

"With the loss of Matt Kuhnemann, it was important that we brought in a spinner that will continue to strengthen and balance our red ball side, and with the addition of Ajaz this should enable us to continue to be effective in all conditions." Marcus added. (ANI)

