Ajaz Patel records best bowling figures against India in Test

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 5 (ANI): New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel recorded the best figures against India in the history of Test cricket on Sunday.

The Kiwi spinner achieved this feat in the ongoing second Test here at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday, where he recorded the figures of 14-225.

In the first innings, he became the third bowler in the history of the game to pick all ten wickets in a single Test innings.

Coming to the match, India declared the innings after racing the score of 267/7 on Day 3 and gave the target of 540 to the kiwis. (ANI)