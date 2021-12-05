Ajaz Patel's performance was delight to watch, well-deserved reward: Richard Hadlee

Auckland [New Zealand], December 5 (ANI): Legendary New Zealand all-rounder Sir Richard Hadlee on Sunday congratulated spinner, Ajaz Patel, for becoming just the third bowler in the history of the game to pick all ten wickets in a single Test innings.

Ajaz had achieved the feat on Day 2 of the ongoing Wankhede Test between India and New Zealand.

"Congratulations to Ajaz on a superb bowling performance. It was a delight to watch; a well deserved reward, and a great moment for him, New Zealand cricket, and world cricket. To be in the great company of Jim Laker and Anil Kumble is very special indeed. Good luck to him and the team in the second innings," said Hadlee in an official statement released by New Zealand Cricket (NZC).



Mohammed Siraj scalped three wickets while Ravichandran Ashwin registered four wickets as New Zealand was bundled out for 62 after Ajaz Patel had taken all ten wickets to dismiss India for 325 in the first innings.

Coming to the match, it was a wicket galore at the Wankhede Stadium on Day 2 as India and New Zealand bowlers scalped 16 wickets in total after which hosts find themselves on the top of the ongoing second Test here at Mumbai.

After the end of Day 2 play, India's score in the second innings read 69/0 with Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara unbeaten on the field with innings of 38* and 29* respectively. Hosts now lead Kiwis by 332. (ANI)

