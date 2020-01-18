Ajinkya Rahane condolences death of Bapu Nadkarni

New Delhi [India], Jan 18 (ANI): India batsman Ajinkya Rahane on Saturday mourned the demise of former all-rounder Rameshchandra Gangaram 'Bapu' Nadkarni and sent "heartfelt condolences to his family."

"Sad to hear about the demise of Shri Bapu Nadkarni. My heartfelt condolences to his family. Rest in peace, Sir," Rahane tweeted.



Nadkarni represented India in 41 Test matches and later served as a member of the National Selection Committee and also as the Joint Honorary Secretary of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA).

One of the most economical bowlers to have ever played the game, Nadkarni conceded just 2,559 runs from 9,165 balls he bowled in Test cricket. His miserly Test economy of 1.67 is still the fourth-best among bowlers with a minimum of 2,000 balls bowled.

In one of the best displays of frugal bowling, Nadkarni bowled 21 maiden overs during the first Test against England in Madras in 1964.

In the fifth and final Test of the same series, he scored 52 not out in the first innings and batted for 418 minutes and remained unbeaten on 122 when India was made to follow on.

In first-class cricket, he again stood out with an economy of just 1.64 despite bowling over 10,000 balls, picking 500 wickets in 191 matches. He also made 8,880 first-class runs with 14 centuries and 46 fifties. (ANI)

