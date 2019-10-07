Ajinkya Rahane shares picture of his newborn daughter

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Batsman and Team India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane on Monday shared an adorable picture of his new-born daughter.

Rahane took to Twitter and shared a picture with his wife Radhika Dhopavkar, holding his daughter, who was born on October 5.

[{f7f03200-9a09-416f-be58-9bad6b68e1a7:intradmin/Rahane1_n8hWi7V.JPG}]

Radhika also shared her daughter’s picture on Instagram while captioning the image as “Our bundle of joy is here.”

[{9bfa38b2-f32e-4770-9299-b225b2c23b6c:intradmin/Rahane_CvB1FEk.JPG}]

Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar congratulated the couple saying that ‘joy of being parents to your first child is unparalleled’.

“Many Congratulations, Radhika and Ajinkya. The joy of being parents to your first child is unparalleled. Soak it in! Enjoy playing the new role of a night watchman changing the diapers,” Tendulkar tweeted. (ANI)