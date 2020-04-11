Ajinkya Rahane supports Maharashtra CM's decision to extend lockdown

New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane on Saturday supported Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's decision to extend the lockdown in the state till April 30 to check the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We need to combat the #Covid19 situation and prevent it from spreading more. Let's support the decision of our @CMOMaharashtra to extend the lockdown in Maharashtra. Our teamwork and unity shall immensely help to curb this virus. @AUThackeray #IndiaFightsCorona," Rahane tweeted.



After Odisha, Punjab and Telangana, Maharashtra also on Saturday extended the lockdown in the State.

"Maharashtra will continue to be locked down till April 30. The State will show the way to the country even in these tough times," said Thackeray on Saturday.

"On Monday, we will complete five weeks since the first case of coronavirus was reported in the State. We can say that till now we have been successful in preventing the multiplication of the number of cases up to some extent," he added.

The Odisha government on Thursday extended the COVID-19 lockdown till April 30, becoming the first state to do so. The 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month to contain the spread of novel coronavirus will end on April 14.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases stand at 7,529 including 6,634 active cases, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

So far 652 people have been discharged from hospitals after they recovered while 242 deaths have been reported across the country and one person has migrated. (ANI)

