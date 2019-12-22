Akbar Ali to lead Bangladesh U19 World Cup squad

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Dec 22 (ANI): Wicket-keeper batsman Akbar Ali will lead Bangladesh in the upcoming 2020 U19 World Cup in South Africa.

The Bangladesh U19 side will go into the 2020 World Cup with confidence, having won their last three bilateral series. They also reached the final of the U19 Asia Cup earlier this year, where they narrowly missed out against India by five runs.

Bangladesh's best returns at the U19 Cricket World Cup came in 2016 when they reached the semi-final in home conditions. They won the plate competition twice, overcoming West Indies and Australia in 1998 and 2004.

Bangladesh are in Group C of the U19 Cricket World Cup 2020, along with Pakistan, Zimbabwe and Scotland.

Bangladesh squad: Akbar Ali (c), Tawhid Hridoy, Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shahadat Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Mohammad Mirttunjoy Chowdhury Nipun, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Avishek Das, Shoriful Islam, Mohammad Shahin Alom, Rakibul Hasan, Hasan Morad.

The team will begin their campaign against Zimbabwe in Potchefstroom on January 18. (ANI)

