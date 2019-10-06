Akmal, Shehzad have my full support: Sarfaraz Ahmed

London [UK], Oct 6 (ANI): After a dismal performance against Sri Lanka in the first T20I, Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed has come out in support of Umar Akmal and Ahmed Shehzad, who are eyeing a comeback in the team.

Akmal last featured in a T20 for Pakistan three years ago, while Shehzad played in T20Is last year before he was found positive in a dope test.

Shehzad scored only four runs in the match against Sri Lanka while Akmal registered a golden duck.

"We are trying our fullest to give a complete chance to those who are brought back. Both are experienced players and once they settle in, they will perform," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Sarfaraz as saying.

"I give my full backing for them as a captain," he added.

Pakistan is currently the number one T20 side in cricket. However, they have lost four of the five games played in 2019.

"We will come back and it's going to be more exciting for the spectators as they will get to see more tough cricket," he said.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka will take on each other in the second T20I on October 7.(ANI)