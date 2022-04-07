Alana King, Josh Inglis in Cricket Australia's full-time contract list for 2022-23

Melbourne [Australia], April 7 (ANI): Cricket Australia has recently announced a list of 20 players for the men's national side and 15 players for the women's team who will be offered national contracts for 2022-23.

Having made his international debut in just February 2022, Josh Inglis has earned his full-year contract for the first time. Inglis made an instant impact with the bat in his debut international assignment, scoring 155 runs in five T20I games against Sri Lanka at a strike rate of 143.52.

Last year, Cricket Australia had handed contracts to only 17 players, of which Mitch Marsh, Scott Boland, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marcus Stoinis and Mitchell Swepson have retained their full-time contracts after their upgrades in 2021-22.

Jhye Richardson and Kane Richardson were two prominent names who missed out on the list. Former Australian Test captain Tim Paine, who is on an indefinite break, and paceman James Pattinson, who has retired from international cricket, too were excluded. Other contracted players or those upgraded from last year who missed out include Marcus Harris, Moises Henriques, Ben McDermott, Ashton Turner and Matthew Wade.

Cricket Australia men's contract list, 2022-23: Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner and Adam Zampa.

Cricket Australia also announced the list of 15 contracted players for next season for their women's team, who are fresh off a dominating ICC Women's World Cup performance that saw them lift the trophy after going unbeaten throughout the tournament.

Leg-spinner Alana King, who was one of the stars of the campaign, has earned her first contract for the year 2022-23. Spinner Sophie Molineux is the only player who misses out from last year's list after an injury-hit season.

Left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux has been struggling with injuries and hasn't been able to return to the side. Tayla Vlaeminck and Georgia Wareham, though, have been retained in the contract despite being out injured currently. They are expected to return in the upcoming summer.

Cricket Australia women's contract list, 2022-23: Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Meg Lanning, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck and Georgia Wareham. (ANI)