Alastair Cook appointed to MCC's World Cricket Committee

London [UK], Jan 29 (ANI): Former England skipper Sir Alastair Cook has become the newest member of the Marylebone Cricket Club's (MCC) World Cricket Committee.

Windies Cricket's president Ricky Skerritt has also been appointed to the club's World Cricket Committee.

Both Cook and Skerritt have accepted the club's invitation to join the committee.

"I am thrilled that Sir Alastair and Ricky have both accepted our invitation to join the MCC World Cricket committee," Mike Gatting, Chairman of the MCC World Cricket Committee said in an official statement.

"Alastair has enjoyed a wonderful career with England over a number of years and with him still playing domestically, he can give insight from a current players' perspective, as well using his undisputable international experience," he added.

The committee meets twice a year to discuss important issues concerning the game.

Cook is England's leading Test match run-scorer with 12,472 runs in his 161 matches and he announced his retirement from the international game in 2018.

However, he continued his domestic career, helping his county side Essex to a second County Championship title in three years.

Former West Indies bowler and current broadcaster Ian Bishop, and Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib al Hasan have stood down from the committee.

The next MCC World Cricket Committee meeting is due to take place in Sri Lanka in March. (ANI)

