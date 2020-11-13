Aleem Dar, Michael Gough to officiate PSL 2020 final

Karachi [Pakistan], November 12 (ANI): Aleem Dar, who holds the record for officiating the most number of Tests and ODIs, and Michael Gough will take the field as on-field umpires at a floodlit National Stadium for the final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020, the country's cricket board announced on Thursday.

Members of ICC International Panel of Umpires Ahsan Raza, who became the first match official to reach the milestone of 50 T20Is as an on-field umpire, and Rashid Riaz will take the responsibilities of the third umpire and the fourth umpire, respectively.

"Aleem, who holds the distinction of officiating the most number of PSL matches (42), will be in action as an on-field umpire in the Eliminator 1 and Eliminator 2 on 14 and 15 November," said Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in an official statement.



For Eliminator 1 between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi, he will be joined by Shozab Raza, with Ahsan as the third umpire and Faisal Khan Afridi as the fourth umpire in a team that will be led by match referee Javed Malik.

Before the final, Aleem and Gough, the members of ICC Elite Panel of Umpires, will perform the on-field duties together in Eliminator 2, which will be contested between the losing team from the Qualifier and winning team of the Eliminator 1.

For the Qualifier on November 14 between the top two teams at the table -- Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings -- Gough, who has officiated as an on-field umpire in 95 internationals, and Riaz will be the on-field umpires with Asif Yaqoob and Nasir Hussain as the third and fourth umpires. Match referee Mohammad Anees will lead them. (ANI)

