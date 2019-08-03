Alex Blackwell steps down as Lancashire Thunder head coach

Manchester [UK], Aug 2 (ANI): Former Australia cricketer Alex Blackwell on Friday stepped down as head coach of Lancashire Thunder, a team that competes in KIA Super League (KSL).

Blackwell returned to Sydney after being offered an opportunity to work in genetic counselling at the Royal Sydney Children's Hospital.

Mark McInnes will take over as Lancashire Thunder's new head coach going into the fourth edition of the tournament.

McInnes, who had arrived at Old Trafford to work as assistant coach to Blackwell, is an experienced coach in Australia. He has worked with Sydney Thunder throughout the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) and New South Wales Breakers in the Women's National Cricket League.

Blackwell spent a week with the squad in Manchester to ensure a smooth transition for McInnes to take over the duties of head coach.

"I've been an Assistant Coach for a long time, so getting the opportunity to be a Head Coach with the backing of Alex and the club will be great. I'm really excited because of the group that we've got. We have seven girls who've played international cricket, and there's a few with points to prove," McInnes said in a statement.

"We have some really good players to come in. Sune Luus has opened the batting for South Africa, Tahlia McGrath has played for Australia and Sophia Dunkley from Surrey. I'll be in contact with Alex a fair bit. We've discussed some options, and I'll still be in communication with her to review various things and thrash them out. She'll definitely be a part of the tournament," he added.

The tournament will see six teams - Lancashire Thunder, Loughborough Lightning, Southern Vipers, Surrey Stars, Western Storm, and Yorkshire Diamonds - playing against each other in a home and away basis.

KSL will begin on August 6, with Lancashire Thunder and Southern Vipers playing in the curtain-raiser at Aigburth, Liverpool. (ANI)

