Australia's Alex Carey
Australia's Alex Carey

Alex Carey elated over having a 'very role-specific side'

ANI | Updated: Nov 04, 2019 16:36 IST

Dubai [UAE], Nov 4 (ANI): Australia wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey is happy to have a 'very role-specific' side and has termed the performance of bowlers against Sri Lanka as fantastic.
"They've (bowlers) started this year quite well, and against Sri Lanka they were fantastic. Today, against Pakistan, the No.1-ranked team in the world, they set it up really nicely for the run chase," the International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Carey as saying.

"It's nice to have Mitchell Starc running in with the new ball and then at the death, with the spinners through the middle. Kane Richardson has been fantastic with the new ball and at the death again. And Pat Cummins, wherever you need him," added Carey.
Australia recently whitewashed Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series. They are now hosting Pakistan for a three-match T20I series and the first match was abandoned during Australia's chase of 108 runs on Sunday.
"It's a really well-balanced squad at the moment. It's nice to have a very role-specific side together. Players are feeling really confident in their roles and executing their roles," he said.
"And with the bat as well, the two at the top, smudge (Steve Smith) and then a couple of finishers. It's a nice group we've got together," he added.
From Pakistan, skipper Babar Azam played an unbeaten knock of 59 runs but Carey is hopeful of getting him out early in the next matches.
"Hopefully, we can get him out early, but then, he's shown that he's No.1 in the world in this format for a reason, and again today, he was really classy for them," said Carey.
"It'll be nice to get into that middle order a bit early, and Starc and Richardson have the weapons to do that. Hopefully, we don't have to worry about one player in particular," he added.
The second T20I between Australia and Pakistan will be played on November 5. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 15:15 IST

Gayle lashes out at Airline for not allowing him to board flight

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle lashed out at Emirates Airline on Monday for not allowing him to board a flight despite having a confirmed ticket.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 14:58 IST

Everton investigating alleged racist abuse against Son Heung-min

Liverpool [UK], Nov 4 (ANI): Everton are investigating alleged racist abuse of Tottenham's striker Son Heung-min during the sides' 1-1 draw in the Premier League on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 13:05 IST

Hashim Amla joins Cape Town Blitz as batting consultant

London [UK], Nov 4 (ANI): Former South Africa batsman Hashim Amla has joined Mzansi Super League (MSL) franchise Cape Town Blitz as a batting consultant.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 12:03 IST

Javeria Khan becomes third female cricketer to play 100 ODIs for Pakistan

Lahore [Pakistan], Nov 4 (ANI): Javeria Khan on Monday became the third female cricketer to play 100 ODIs for Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 12:02 IST

Everton's Andre Gomes to undergo ankle surgery

Liverpool [UK], Nov 4 (ANI): Everton midfielder Andre Gomes, who sustained an injury during the Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur, will undergo ankle surgery.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 11:14 IST

Our fielding was not that 'we aspire to', says Eoin Morgan

Dubai [UAE], Nov 4 (ANI): After losing the second T20I against New Zealand by 21 runs, England limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan was disappointed with his side's fielding performance and said it was not that 'we aspire to'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 10:10 IST

Hockey India names 39 players for junior women's national coaching camp

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Hockey India has named 39 players for the upcoming Indian junior women's national coaching camp.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 09:42 IST

Caneisha Isaac replaces Britney Cooper for the remainder of the...

St. John's [Antigua and Barbuda], Nov 4 (ANI): Caneisha Isaac has replaced Britney Cooper for the remainder of the ODI series against India women.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 09:42 IST

Mohammad Waqas to lead Pakistan U16 for ODI series against Bangladesh

Lahore [Pakistan], Nov 4 (ANI): Mohammad Waqas will lead Pakistan U16 team in the three-match one-day series against Bangladesh U16.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 09:05 IST

India women defeats West Indies by 53 runs in second ODI

Antigua [Antigua and Barbuda], Nov 4 (ANI): India women cricket team defeated West Indies by 53 runs in the second ODI of the three-match series here at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Sunday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 05:01 IST

Lewis Hamilton becomes second most successful player in Formula One

Texas [US], Nov 04 (ANI): Becoming the second most successful player in Formula One history, UK racer, Lewis Hamilton, on Sunday clinched his sixth world title at US Grand Prix.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 01:59 IST

India vs Bangladesh: Mushfiqur Rahim dedicates match-winning...

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim, who is beaming with joy, after registering unbeaten knock of 60 runs against India in the first T20I has dedicated the half-century to his son.

Read More
iocl