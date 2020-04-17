Alex Carey hopeful of playing Test cricket for Australia

Melbourne [Australia], April 17 (ANI): Wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey has said that he is hopeful of becoming good enough to play the longest format of the game for Australia.

Carey has been in good form over the past few seasons in Australia's domestic competition, Sheffield Shield.

In the 2019-20 Sheffield Shield, Carey scored 386 runs from seven innings at 55.14, including two hundreds and a fifty for South Australia.

However, the player is still searching for an opportunity to play Test cricket for Australia.

"I have played maybe six to eight first-class games in the last two summers. It is not a lot of cricket but the positive for me is that in those limited opportunities I have done really well, scored a few hundreds back to back there," International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Carey as saying.

"I am learning about my game every time I go out and play cricket, whether it's with the red ball or the white ball. As a cricketer, I am 28 now. I am learning a lot about myself and as you do you mature into your body. You start to work out what you can do out on the field, so with the limited opportunities it has been a little difficult just not knowing or going straight back to red ball from a white-ball tour but that's the way it is now," he added.

Carey said that he wants to make it to the Test for Australia, but his first priority is to play for his country and give the best performance he can.

"If I play cricket for Australia just with the white ball, I am a very happy man. It's been a couple of enjoyable seasons for me playing for Australia in the T20s and one-dayers. I continue, hopefully, to learn and be good enough, one day, to learn and earn a Test cap," he further said.

Carey last played a match for Australia this year in March as his side took on New Zealand in the first ODI of the three-match series.

After the first ODI, the series was postponed due to coronavirus. (ANI)

