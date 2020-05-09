Alex Carey would 'love' to open batting for Australia in T20I

New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): Wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey has said that he would like to open the innings in the shortest format of the game for Australia.

However, Carey admitted that it was difficult for him to do so because of the presence of star players like David Warner and Aaron Finch.

"In T20I I would love to open the batting, when I started my Big Bash career for Adelaide Strikers I was put in as an opening batsman and had some really good success at the top of the order," said Carey during an Instagram live session with Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals on Friday.

"I probably found myself going down into the middle order because that's what Australia needed. Also, it is quite hard to remove David Warner, Aaron Finch, Steve Smith, and Glenn Maxwell the top four in the Australian side," he added.

The wicket-keeper batsman has played mostly lower down the order for Australia in the ODIs. He has scored 60 percent of his total runs batting at the seventh position which also includes four fifties.

Similarly in the T20Is Carey has mostly batted in the middle order for Australia. He has opened for Australia once in the shortest format of the game in which he had scored 20 runs in nine balls.

"I guess getting some experience with the Australian ODI team and batting at five, six or seven throughout the World Cup I learned a lot about myself," he said.

"So I love opening the batting and I wish to do that but for Australia, there are not too many opportunities at the top of the order, and for now batting lower down the order will also help me learn to finish the games," he added.

Carey would have been in action for the Delhi Capitals had the IPL commenced from March 29. However, the tournament was suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

