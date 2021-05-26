Alex Wakely announces retirement from all forms of cricket

London [UK], May 26 (ANI): Former Northamptonshire captain Alex Wakely on Wednesday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket with immediate effect.

Northamptonshire first-class cricketer number 453, Wakely represented the county on 371 occasions across all formats, scoring more than 12,000 runs.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed my career and I am hugely grateful for my time in the game. I have had many highs and many lows along the way, but I have always given 100 per cent to Northamptonshire Cricket," Wakely said in an official release.

He thanked the club for giving him all the opportunities over the years.



"I cannot thank the club enough for all the opportunities they have given me over the years, and in particular head coach David Ripley who has helped, encouraged and supported me throughout. He has become a friend rather than a coach and somebody who I have the upmost respect for," he added.

One of the club's most successful captains, Wakely is the only man to lead the county to two major domestic titles - lifting the Twenty20 Blast trophy in both 2013 and 2016.

A product of Northamptonshire's academy, Wakely made his List A debut in 2005 and his first-class debut in 2007 before going on to lead the side 198 times in all formats.

Club Chairman Gavin Warren said Wakely has been an integral part of Northamptonshire County Cricket Club for so many years, adding that "we wish him all the best on his retirement".

"In my early tenure alongside David Ripley, Wakers was hugely important in guiding the Club into an incredibly successful time on the field, to have brought home the trophy in 2013 and 2016 was a superb achievement," he recalled. (ANI)

