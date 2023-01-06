Alice Capsey added to England Women's T20 World Cup squad

London [UK], January 6 (ANI): Alice Capsey has been added to England's 15-member squad for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 in South Africa, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Friday.

However, Head Coach Jon Lewis has suggested that she is yet to fully recover from the broken collarbone sustained during the tour of the West Indies in December 2022.

"It's always exciting to name a World Cup squad, and there's a great deal of talent in this group. We saw a lot of good things in the West Indies, a lot of progress around shifting our mindset as a team, and I'm excited to see how we take that into the challenge of a global tournament," head coach Jon Lewis said in an official statement released by ECB.

"We hope Alice is fit enough, she's worked incredibly hard alongside the medical staff to get to this point and we'll give her every chance, but as we saw in the Caribbean the depth of talent and skill in the squad is growing fast and winning tournaments is about everyone collectively embracing the moment and enjoying the journey," he further added.

"It's an honour for me to lead a team into a World Cup and I know that we will be giving it everything we have got, not only to show everyone who we are as a team and how we want to play, but also to keep inspiring people to play the game we all love so much."



Heather Knight will lead the squad for the third T20 World Cup in a row. England are placed in Group B alongside India, Ireland, Pakistan and West Indies.

Kate Cross is the only another addition to the squad which won all five IT20s in the Caribbean. Issy Wong and Dani Gibson will join the group for the initial period in South Africa as travelling reserves.

England Women will play three warm-up fixtures against New Zealand before the official ICC warm-up games.

England have kept faith in their current crop of players and retained a majority of the T20I squad that whitewashed West Indies 5-0. Apart from Capsey, Kate Cross is the other addition to the squad. Issy Wong and Dani Gibson will travel with the squad as reserves.

Squad: Heather Knight (c), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Katherine Brunt, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver, Lauren Winfield-Hill and Danni Wyatt. (ANI)

