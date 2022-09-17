Alice Capsey, Freya Kemp earn maiden call-up to ODI squad for India series, Amy Jones to lead

London [UK], September 17 (ANI): England have called up Alice Capsey and Freya Kemp, with Amy Jones slated to continue as captain for the ODI series against India.

Amy Jones will be the captain of England's 15-member ODI team in their first series in the ICC Women's Championship cycle, which determines qualification for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in 2025.

Amy Jones will continue to lead the side in the absence of Heather Knight and Nat Sciver, with Sophie Ecclestone acting as her deputy.

Capsey and Kemp are coming off of recent strong T20I outings. While Capsey also made an impression in the previous T20Is and The Hundred Women's competition, Kemp stood out with a half-century in the second T20I against India.

England woman's coach said that she was proud of the team as the players stepped up in the absence of some key players and sealed the recent T20 series against India.

"Proud of how the team came together. Sometimes when you're missing big-name players, other players step up and take their chance and I felt we really did that. It's a young group but they worked tremendously hard and showed their skill and resilience to get over the line," England Women's Head Coach Lisa Keightley said for the series win this week against India, with a clinical performance in the decider on Thursday.

"Amy did a great job as captain and she was ably supported by Sophie so we want them to carry on what they've been doing. It's another big series, especially with points counting towards ICC Women's World Cup qualification, and with the summer ending at Lord's there's a lot to be excited about," she added.

The first ODI will be played in Hove on September 18. Canterbury and Lord's host the following ODIs on September 21 and 24.

It is an important series for both teams as this series comes under the ICC Women's Championship cycle, which decides qualification for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in 2025.

In their third and final T20I match in Bristol, England overcame India, owing to an incredible performance from 18-year-old Alice Capsey, giving them a 2-1 series triumph.

England's spinners Sophie Ecclestone and Sarah Glenn held down India in a low-scoring match, lowering their goal to only 123 after the visitors fell to 35 for 5. (ANI)