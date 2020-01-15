Alka Rehani Bhardwaj requests for convening of BCCI's Apex Council's meeting

New Delhi [India], Jan 14 (ANI): Councillor of Board of Cricket Council in India (BCCI) Apex Council, Alka Rehani Bhardwaj has requested for the early convening of meeting to discuss the complaints raised by Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) life member Sanjeev Gupta.

Bhardwaj in an email on Monday to BCCI CEO Rahul Johri on Monday said: "Ever since my nomination as Councillor in BCCI Apex Council and Member of BCCI Governing Council on 3 December 2019, I along with other Councillors, have received number of complaints from one Mr. Sanjeev Gupta, pointing out to various violations by BCCI of the Honourable Supreme Court approved Constitution in August 2018.

In the e-mail, she asked: "No amendment to the Constitution, as proposed in AGM on December 1 2019, is given effect before the Honourable Supreme Court tentative hearing on 14 January 2020- Mail dated 05 December 2019, "

She further asked: "Complaint to Apex Council under BCCI Rule 41(1) (b) against BCCI Secretary for breaching Rule 14(9), due to not vacating post of Secretary consequent to nomination to ICC- Mail dated 23 December 2019."

The email further added: "Gross violation of BCCI Rule 37 (1,2,5,6,8), Rule 38 (2,5), Rule 15, etc. regarding Transparency, Conflict of Interest. Also, Violation of rule 22(2) regarding operating of BCCI Bank accounts- Mail dated 05 January 2020."

She inquired: "Appointment of Administrative Manager (Team Official) for India A team tour to New Zealand despite him being on compulsory cooling-off period-Mail dated 09 January 2020."

She added: "Proposed appointment of Sh. Gautam Gambhir in violation of BCCI Rule 6 (5) (d), as BCCI Cricket Advisory Committee Member - Mail dated 13 January 2020."

Alka Rehani Bhardwaj was nominated as a councilor in the Apex Council of Board of Control for Cricket in India by Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India on December 4.

Bhardwaj, a 1993 batch IA&AS officer, is currently serving as the Director-General, Regional Training Institute, Mumbai. (ANI)

