All about guiding younger players: Bravo after Windies win 2nd T20I

Gros Islet [St Lucia], July 11 (ANI): After registering an emphatic 56-run win in the second T20I, West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo said that his job is to guide the younger players in the team.

Shimron Hetmyer smashed 61 off 36 while Andre Russell blasted 24 off 8 balls before Hayden Walsh picked three wickets to help West Indies thrash Australia by 56 runs in the second T20I on Saturday (local time). With this win, West Indies have taken a 2-0 lead in the five-match T20I series. West Indies scored 196/4 in the allotted 20 overs and then bundled Australia out for 140 in the second T20I.

"It was always in the team plan if we bat first and we lose early wickets for me to go in and control the innings with the bat - it's more my style of play," he told the host broadcaster, as reported by ESPNcricinfo.



"Pick up the ones and twos, lay that solid platform for the likes of Russell, Fabian, Pooran, if Polly is in the squad, to do what they have to do in the back end. I must be honest, at some point I was trying to get out at the back end to allow Russell and these guys to finish off," he added.

Talking about his partnership with Hetmyer, Bravo said: "We needed partnerships and the way Hetmyer batted in the first game and into this game, it's just a pleasure to see him bat. He's a batting leader in our group, we gave him the responsibility to take control of the batting and show some maturity. We all know how classy he is and how dangerous he can be, [the advice was] just to bat deep, it's a ground that has a big wind factor advantage."

"It's just about guiding the younger players: Hety, Pooran, Obed McCoy, Hayden Walsh...that's the kind of information we keep feeding to these younger players," he added.

Both the teams will now lock horns in the third T20I of the five-match series on Tuesday. (ANI)

