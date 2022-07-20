All batters showed great intent: SA's van der Dussen following win over ENG in first ODI

Chester-Le-Street [UK], July 20 (ANI): Following his side's 62-run win over England in the first ODI, South African batter Rassie van der Dussen said that all batters showed great intent throughout the innings.

Rassie van der Dussen (134) and Anrich Nortje (4 wickets) did well for South Africa, helping the visitors hand England a 62-run defeat in the first ODI of the three-match series at Riverside Ground on Tuesday.

"Pretty hot today. We are used to it but it was quite dry and windy. We came into this series knowing we have to play smart cricket, physically it was hard but the game plan was to get into a good position and run hard. He (Markram) played brilliantly, all the guys who came in showed great intent. We are pretty happy with the batting effort. We will see how we did tomorrow and be ready to go again in three days' time," said Dussen in a post-match presentation.



South Africa put up a massive 333/5 on the board in the first innings. A century from van der Dussen (134) and half-centuries from Janneman Malan (57) and Aiden Markram (77) helped Proteas post the intimidating total.

Liam Livingstone, a part-time spinner was the pick of the bowlers with his 2/30 for England.

In the chase of 334, England had a great start but after losing their top order, they started losing wickets more regularly. Contributions from Jason Roy (43), Jonny Bairstow (63) and Joe Root (86) laid the foundation, but other batters could not carry forward the momentum. England was eventually bundled out for 271 runs, falling short by 62 runs. Nortje (4/53) ended the day as the best bowler for South Africa.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes, who was playing his last ODI, did not get to end on a high as not only did his side lose the match, but he could not pick up any wicket and fell for just five runs.

van der Dussen was adjudged as 'Man of the Match' for his brilliant 134-run knock. (ANI)

