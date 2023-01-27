All-female panel to officiate at ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Dubai [UAE], January 27 (ANI): For the first time in the history of ICC global tournaments, an all-female panel of match officials has been announced for the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 in South Africa.

Three match referees and 10 umpires will officiate the flagship women's event in South Africa next month as part of the ICC's strategic ambition of advancing the involvement and visibility of women in cricket.

Wasim Khan, the ICC General Manager - Cricket, reflected on the historic move.

"We are thrilled to announce this panel of match officials for the Women's T20 World Cup. Women's cricket has been growing rapidly in recent years and as part of that, we have been building pathways to ensure more women have the opportunity to officiate at the highest level.

"This announcement is a reflection of our intent in this space and just the start of our journey where men and women enjoy the same opportunities across our sport. We are committed to continuing to support our female match officials and provide opportunities to showcase their talents on the global stage. I wish them all the best for the tournament," he added.



The upcoming senior Women's T20 World Cup will feature 13 female match officials - a figure that breaks the existing record of nine female officials at the ongoing ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup.

Snehal Pradhan, ICC Manager - Women's Cricket, explained the significance of having an all-female panel of match officials and what makes it "so special."

"When young women and girls see it, they believe that they can be it. That's just one of the reasons why having this match officials panel is so special. It shows the next generation that there is a career and a pathway that takes them to the very top of the game, the World Cup, even if you're not a player. It shows that there are so many ways to get involved," said Pradhan.

The eighth edition of the Women's T20 World Cup begins on 10 February with the hosts, South Africa, taking on Sri Lanka in Newlands, Cape Town. The Final of the tournament is slated for 26 February.

Match Officials at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023:

Match Referees: Snehal Pradhan (Sri Lanka)

Umpires: Sue Redfern (England), Eloise Sheridan (Australia), Claire Polosak (Australia), Jacqueline Williams (West Indies), Kim Cotton (New Zealand), Lauren Agenbag (South Africa), Anna Harris (England), Vrinda Rathi (India), N Janani (India), Nimali Perera (Sri Lanka) (ANI)

