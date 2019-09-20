Ravi Shastri with Rahul Dravid and R Sridhar (Photo/ Shastri's Twitter)
Ravi Shastri with Rahul Dravid and R Sridhar (Photo/ Shastri's Twitter)

All-India coaching staff will pave way for strong future of cricketers: Ravi Shastri

ANI | Updated: Sep 20, 2019 16:12 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Men's cricket team coach Ravi Shastri on Friday said that an all India coaching lineup will pave the way for a strong future of coaches and cricketers in the country.
Shastri shared pictures with National Cricket Academy head Rahul Dravid and senior men's team fielding coach R Sridhar.
"An all-India line up in the coaching staff will only pave way for a strong future of Indian coaches and cricketers - with #RahulDravid @coach_rsridhar. #BArun #VikramRathour #TeamIndia," Shastri tweeted.

On Aug 16 it was announced that Shastri would continue to coach India. His tenure has been extended till ICC T20 World Cup 2021.
The three-member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) - comprising of Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy - had said that Shastri was the perfect candidate for the coaching job as he knows the team well.
After being re-appointed as the coach, Shastri had said: "First, I would like to thank CAC Shantha, Kapil, and Anshu for having the faith in me to continue for another 26 months. It is a privilege and honour to be a part of the Indian team setup".
Former cricketer Dravid was appointed as the head of NCA on July 9 this year. He has been tasked with looking after all cricket-related activities at the academy and will be involved in mentoring, coaching, training and motivating players, coaches and the support staff at the NCA.
India recently defeated South Africa in the second T20I of the three-match series whereas the first match of the series was abandoned due to rain.
The team will face Proteas in the third and final T20I on Sunday in Bengaluru. (ANI)

