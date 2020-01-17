All-round Adelaide Strikers defeat Brisbane Heat in BBL

Adelaide [Australia], Jan 17 (ANI): Adelaide Strikers on Friday displayed an all-round performance to defeat Brisbane Heat by ten wickets in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) here at the Adelaide Oval.

This is Strikers' first ten-wicket win in the history of the BBL.

Chasing 101, Phil Salt and Jake Weatherald provided a solid base to the Strikers as the duo put on 45 runs in the first six overs.

Both batsmen did not allow the momentum to get lost, and the duo ensured Strikers' victory by ten wickets and with balls to spare.

Salt and Weatherald remained unbeaten on 67 and 33 respectively.

Earlier, a spirited bowling performance helped Strikers to bundled out Heat for a below-par score of 100.

Big guns for the Heat failed to leave a mark as Chris Lynn (26), AB de Villiers (2), Joe Burns (3), and Ben Cutting (9) all failed to leave a mark.

Only Matt Renshaw was able to show some resistance with the bat and he went on to play a knock of 43 runs.

However, Heat kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and the side was bowled out inside 17 overs.

Liam O'Connor took the maximum wickets for Strikers as he scalped three batsmen.

Brief Scores: Adelaide Strikers 104/0 (Phil Salt 67*, Jake Weatherald 33*, Mitchell Swepson 0-15) defeat Brisbane Heat 100/10 (Matt Renshaw 43, Chris Lynn 26, Liam O'Connor 3-30) by ten wickets. (ANI)

